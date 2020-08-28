Fatal house fire in Oakville under investigation

An 87-year-old woman was found inside the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

OAKVILLE, Mo. — A fatal house fire in south St. Louis County is under investigation.

Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Autumnwinds Drive in Oakville around 3 p.m. The Mehlville Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

An 87-year-old woman was found inside the house. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is also investigating.

