Fatal fire at home in south St. Louis

While searching for people inside, crews found one person inside, the fire department confirmed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — A person has died after a Tuesday morning fire inside a south city home.

The St. Louis Fire Department was called at 8:11 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of Bates Street, which is in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames on the first floor of the two-story house. While searching for people inside, crews found one person inside, the fire department confirmed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire has since been put out.

Fire investigators and the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson units arrived at the scene to look into the situation.

No other details about the fire or the victim have been released.