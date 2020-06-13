Person killed in tractor-trailer crash in north county, westbound I-270 closed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed in an accident along Interstate 270 Saturday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and another car.
One person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The westbound lanes of I-270 are closed near Bellefontaine Road while officials investigate the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
