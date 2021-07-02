Man dies after truck skids on snow, crashes on I-44 in Crawford County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified him as 57-year-old John Cramer of Cuba, Missouri

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A man died after his truck crashed on a snow-covered roadway Saturday afternoon in Crawford County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified him as 57-year-old John Cramer of Cuba, Missouri.

The crash happened at 6:19 p.m., MSHP said. Cramer was driving eastbound on Interstate 44 near the 206 mile marker when his 1997 GMC C150 began skidding on snow. It traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the ground and began to overturn. Cramer was partially ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.