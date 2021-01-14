74-year-old man dead, 2 others injured in Illinois crash

The head-on crash happened Wednesday morning on Illinois Route 13

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 74-year-old man died and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning.

A car was traveling southeast on Illinois Route 13 in St. Clair County when it went off the road, overcorrected and crossed back across the south lane and centerline, which caused it to hit another car head-on.

The driver of the car that crossed over the centerline, a 74-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in that car was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car was transported by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation, according to Illinois State Police.