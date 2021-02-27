1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Jefferson County crash

The multi-car crash happened along Highway 30 near Adele Drive

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed, and two others were seriously injured in a multi-car crash in Jefferson County Friday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Dakota were traveling westbound on Highway 30 near Adele Drive. A Chevrolet S-10 was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it crossed the center of the road and hit the front of the Jeep and Dodge.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Joseph Austin. According to the crash report, Austin was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 33-year-old man, and passenger, an 11-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Dodge was also not wearing a seatbelt, but the boy was, according to the report.