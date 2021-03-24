Person killed in Jefferson County crash

The crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Jeffco Boulevard near Starling Airport Road

ARNOLD, Mo. — A stretch of Jeffco Boulevard was closed for several hours in Arnold due to a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on Jeffco near Starling Airport Road. The vehicle involved in the crash hit a utility pole.

Following the crash, more than 40 people were without power. By 6:30 a.m., almost all of the power in the area had been restored.

Jeffco Boulevard lanes started to reopen at about 7:25 a.m. For the latest traffic conditions in your area, visit the 5 On Your Side traffic map.