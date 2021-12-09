Lincoln County crash leaves 2 dead

The crash happened along Highway 47 near Route U

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Lincoln County Thursday morning.

The crash happened along Highway 47 near Route U. Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

Highway patrol is urging drivers who normally travel through that area to find an alternate route while the crash is being investigated.

No other information about the crash or victims has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.