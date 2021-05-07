Man dies in mini bike crash in St. Louis County

The man's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after a crash involving a mini bike in north St. Louis County Thursday night.

At around 8:40 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a car crash at Bowers and Congress avenues in Spanish Lake.

According to investigators, a mini bike was travelling westbound on Scott Avenue at Bowers when it entered the intersection, hitting a Ford Fusion, which was travelling southbound. The 38-year-old man on the mini bike was thrown from it.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The driver of the Ford Fusion stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not injured in the crash.