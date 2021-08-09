Moped driver dies after losing control on slick south St. Louis street

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Michael Pioletti

ST. LOUIS — A man has died after losing control of his moped on slick roads early Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 12:53 a.m. in the 3300 block of Pestalozzi Street. This is in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood, near Tower Grove Park.

Investigators said the moped driver was going east on Pestalozzi Street at Louisiana Avenue when he lost control on the rain-slicked road. The moped slid on its side and hit the back of a parked car. The car was unoccupied, police said.

The moped driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 38-year-old Michael Pioletti.