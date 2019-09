DEFIANCE, Mo. — A portion of Highway D is shut down in Defiance after a fatal motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway D between Benne Road and Orrwood Lane involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Highway D is blocked in both directions while emergency crews remain on the scene.

No other information about the crash has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.