EB I-64 reopens in downtown St. Louis after fatal motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS — Eastbound I-64 has reopened in downtown St. Louis after a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on I-64 EB near 7th Street. St. Louis police said a man was thrown from a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accident Reconstruction has been requested to help with the investigation.

Police have not released any more details about what may have caused the crash or if any other cars were involved.