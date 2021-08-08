Woman dies after motorcycle crash on I-70 in Missouri

A man and woman were driving westbound on I-70 at about 3:35 p.m. when a tire on their Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager malfunctioned in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — A tire issue led to a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.

A man and woman were driving westbound on I-70 at about 3:35 p.m. when a tire on their Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager malfunctioned near High Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The issue caused the driver to lose control and the motorcycle hit the ground, throwing the driver and passenger off of the vehicle.

The woman died at the scene. She was identified as 58-year-old Deborah Hamilton of Belleville, Illinois. The 63-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was seriously injured, the highway patrol said in a crash report. They were both wearing helmets.