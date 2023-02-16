Man killed in motorcycle crash in south St. Louis County

His identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash in south St. Louis County Wednesday night.

Just before 6 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to Telegraph Road and Baumgartner Road in Oakville for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and minivan.

Investigators said a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound Telegraph Road and a Chevrolet Venture minivan was northbound on Telegraph. The minivan was turning onto Baumgartner Road when the motorcycle went into the intersection and hit the minivan. Police said the motorcycle was speeding at the time of the crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital for treatment and later died from his injuries. Police have not released his name as of Thursday morning. There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

No other information about the crash has been released.