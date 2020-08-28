Person dies in motorcycle crash in St. Charles County

The accident happened in the Augusta area

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed in a motorcycle accident in the St. Charles County area Friday afternoon.

The accident happened on Highway 94 at Klondike Hill in the Augusta area, St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson Kyle Gaines told 5 On Your Side.

The ambulance district was called to the accident at around 12:30 p.m.

Two people were on the motorcycle when it crashed. The passenger fell off the bike and suffered injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.