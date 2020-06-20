Man killed in motorcycle crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood late Friday night.
At around 11:22 p.m., police received a call for an accident with injuries involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Alberta Street and Giles Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
