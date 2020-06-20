x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Man killed in motorcycle crash in St. Louis

The crash happened in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Friday night
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood late Friday night.

At around 11:22 p.m., police received a call for an accident with injuries involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Alberta Street and Giles Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

More Local News