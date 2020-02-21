ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a two-car crash in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue in the West End neighborhood.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was male but didn't list his age or identity.

No other information has been released.

