2 dead after overnight crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two people are dead after a crash in north St. Louis overnight Friday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 2:25 a.m. to the crash at North 11th Street and St. Louis Avenue in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.

Two cars were involved, police said. One person died at the scene, and another died at an area hospital. Police have not released any further information on the victims.

It was unclear what caused the crash. The department's Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating.