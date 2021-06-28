Man killed after losing control on wet road, rolling car in St. Louis

The man's identity hasn't been released

ST. LOUIS — A man died late Sunday night when he lost control of his car and crashed in St. Louis.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on the 7300 block of Hall Street in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. St. Louis police said the driver of a 2016 GMC Acadia was speeding northbound on a wet road. He lost control, went off the road and then began to "barrel roll."

A second driver heading in the same direction saw the car roll back on the roadway in front of her. She hit her brakes was unable to avoid hitting it.

At some point in the crash, the man was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released his age or identity.

The second driver was not injured.