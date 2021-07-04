Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Big Bend Boulevard

Two right lanes of southbound I-270 are closed in the area so drivers should expect delays

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash along Interstate 270 in St. Louis County early Wednesday morning.

At around 5:45 a.m., a box truck struck the pedestrian in the southbound lanes of I-270 near Big Bend Boulevard. The victim died from their injuries, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The two right lanes of southbound I-270 are closed so drivers should expect delays, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT expects the closure to last until around 8 a.m.

Officials did not release any other details about the crash or the victim. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms those details.

For updates on traffic conditions around the St. Louis area, view the 5 On Your Side traffic map.