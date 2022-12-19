Maryland Heights woman dies Sunday after being struck by teen driver

The fatal crash happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday on St. Charles Rock Road near DePaul Lane.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A woman died Sunday night after being struck by an SUV on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, Missouri.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy from Hazelwood was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the left eastbound lane of St. Charles Rock Road near DePaul Lane.

Brittany N. Rose, 31, of Maryland Heights was walking northbound onto the roadway when she entered the left lane, and the front of SUV struck her, according to MSHP.

Rose was transported to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

As of Monday, there was no word if the teenage driver will face any charges.