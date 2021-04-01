Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Moline Acres

The northbound lanes were shut down Monday afternoon while police investigated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on Missouri 367 in Moline Acres.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. at Sunbeam Lane, said Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson. No further information was available on the person who was killed.

It was unclear what type of vehicle was involved or how the crash happened. The northbound lanes of 367, also known as Lewis and Clark Boulevard, were closed Monday afternoon while an accident reconstruction team investigated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.