Freeburg, Illinois, woman struck and killed by car in St. Clair County

The Freeburg woman was walking on Illinois Route 177 when she was killed, police said.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A Freeburg, Illinois, woman was killed after she was struck by a car Wednesday night in St. Clair County.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on westbound Illinois Route 177 at Eidmann Road west of Mascoutah.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old boy was driving westbound in a Toyota Camry when he struck and killed a woman who was walking in the roadway. Her identity is being withheld as police work to notify her family. Police said she was 46 years old.

The driver and his 15-year-old passenger reported no injuries.

The events surrounding the crash remain under investigation, police said.