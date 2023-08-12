Pilot dead in plane crash outside of Virden, Illinois, deputies say

Multiple people called 911 saying the plane sounded like it was in distress, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said.

VIRDEN, Ill. — One person is dead after a plane crashed outside of Virden city limits early Saturday morning, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said.

The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft, deputies said. Authorities have yet to release the pilot's identity.

Multiple people called 911 at around 8:49 a.m. Saturday telling officers that the plane sounded like it was in distress, Sheriff Shawn Kahl said. Two deputies located the crash around 1/8 of a mile outside Virden.

The National Transportation and Safety Board, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, will be investigating the crash. No other details have been shared at this time.