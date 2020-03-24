LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Interstate 64 has reopened after being closed for hours following a fatal crash.
The crash, between a pickup truck and semi-truck, happened along I-64 near Lake St. Louis Boulevard early Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting this crash was fatal but has not released any more information.
