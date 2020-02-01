ST. LOUIS — Police are on scene of a shooting in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.

Officers responded to Dewey Avenue and Osceola Street around 12:30 p.m. where a man was found shot to death.

Police have not released any other information.

Earlier Thursday morning, a 33-year-old man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood around 2:15 a.m. Johnnie Lee Anderson Jr. was found in between two houses in the 4100 block of Minnesota with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the seventh homicide for the City of St. Louis in so far in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

