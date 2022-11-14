St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead

Police believe the deadly shooting was the result of an altercation.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.

In the 11100 block of Riaza Square, police located a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, who police had yet to identify as of Monday morning, later died due to his injuries at a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed it was the result of an altercation.

The investigation remained active Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.