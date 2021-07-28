15-year-old killed in south St. Louis County crash

The victim's identity has not been released

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was killed in a crash in south St. Louis County Tuesday night.

At around 8:33 p.m., St. Louis County police responded near Gravois Road and Winternight Lane in Sappington where officers found a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators said the Saturn SL was speeding west on Gravois Road near Winternight Lane, lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

One of the passengers in the car, a 15-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

The crash is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and accident reconstruction team.