South St. Louis County crash leaves 2 dead

The victims' identities have not been released

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people died in a crash in St. Louis County early Monday morning.

At around 7:54 a.m., St. Louis County police were called to the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive in Sappington for a report of an accident with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a one-vehicle accident.

There were two people in the car. The driver was a man, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, and the passenger was a boy, believed to be in his early teens.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the car was traveling northeast on Gravois Road when it left the roadway and hit an apartment building.

No other information about the accident, including the victims’ identities, has been released.