2 killed, 6 injured in St Louis County crash Wednesday night

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene after their car caught fire.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two women were killed and six others were injured Wednesday night in a 4-car crash in St. Louis County.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on eastbound West Florissant Avenue near Ramsey Drive. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, all of the involved vehicles were traveling eastbound when a 2006 BMW that was driving too fast for conditions struck a Chevrolet Equinox and a Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala then struck a Dodge Durango and caught fire.

The occupants of the Impala were pronounced dead at the scene at 10:16. MSHP identified the driver as Gwendolyn Thomas, 74, of Jennings, and the passenger as Carol Brown, 80, of St. Louis.

The occupants of the Equinox, a 42-year-old woman and three children ages 6, 7 and 10, were all taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The two occupants of the Durango, a 27-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.