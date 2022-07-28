x
15-year-old boy killed in St. Louis crash

His identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was killed in a crash in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 6900 block of South Broadway at around 11:37 p.m. Police said the crash involved an SUV and a moped.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police told 5 On Your Side.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s accident reconstruction unit has been requested to investigate the crash.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

   

