15-year-old boy killed in St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was killed in a crash in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 6900 block of South Broadway at around 11:37 p.m. Police said the crash involved an SUV and a moped.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police told 5 On Your Side.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s accident reconstruction unit has been requested to investigate the crash.