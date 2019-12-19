ST. LOUIS — A man has been indicted on charges related to a June attempted carjacking that resulted in a man's death, the United States Department of Justice's Eastern District of Missouri said in a Thursday release.
Jalen Exavier Simms, 24, is charged with one count of attempted carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of that carjacking.
On June 3, 27-year-old Jabari Clark was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in the 3100 block of Rauschenbach Avenue, police said.
“Gun violence and carjackings remain top priorities of this office," said United States Attorney Jeff Jensen in the release. "We continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to prevent these senseless acts of violence but, when they occur, we are committed to holding each and every perpetrator accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
Simms faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case.
