1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, police said.

