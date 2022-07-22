Father, daughter reunited in St. Louis after abduction in their Michigan home

The FBI said investigative leads allowed them to find the 6-year-old in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old girl was rescued this week in St. Louis after she was abducted from her home in Michigan.

According to the St. Louis FBI and St. Louis City police, they believe the girl was taken from someone known by the family.

"I'm happy now. I got my baby back," the girl's father said.

At a news conference Friday at the St. Louis FBI Headquarters, the FBI said the father was with his little girl at their home in Michigan when their home was invaded and she was taken.

"The dad was inside the residence playing with his 6-year-old daughter. Three men entered, one pulled out a pistol and threatened dad upon entering," said FBI special agent Jay Greenberg. "He actually shot at the dad, thankfully he missed but then he shot and killed the family dog."

FBI St. Louis identified the shooter as 69-year-old Robert Lomack.

"A woman came into the house as well and scooped up the 6-year-old girl, and they left," Greenberg said.

He said 32-year-old Seaniece Johnson then grabbed the child. Both were arrested without incident. The girl and her father were reunited in St. Louis Thursday night, which is also where they found the little girl.

"They developed some leads that led to this area, to St. Louis Metro," Greenberg said.

FBI St. Louis and police said they are still looking into all the relationships involved here.

"This was not a stranger kidnapping, there were some previously existing relationships here. Due to the fact that we have a minor involved, we're not going to release all of the relationships involved," Greenberg said/

After everything, the father said he's just focusing on time with his little girl.