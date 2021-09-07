Father flags down St. Louis firefighters saying 1-year-old ingested Fentanyl

Child is listed in serious condition

ST. LOUIS — A father flagged down a fire truck Monday afternoon and told firefighters his 1-year-old son had ingested fentanyl and he used Narcan to revive him.

Police responded to the 7000 block of Alaska Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, and the father had already left the scene.

Paramedics took the toddler to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The child's mother was taken into custody and released.