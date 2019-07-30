EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Sharing tough news is never easy, especially with children. For one man in Belleville, it's a dilemma he faces with his 5-year-old daughter.

Last Sunday, Donnell Jordan's world was flipped upside down. Amanda Legare, a woman he shared a 5-year-old daughter with, was murdered.

"You took a best friend, you took a sister, you took a mother," he said.

It has been an emotional roller coaster for Jordan as he tries to grieve and tries to stay strong for his 5-year-old Sundai.

"Sundai was her. She was a spitting image of her mom," he said.

With Legare gone, being Sundai's dad is what keeps him going.

"We might not see her no more. But she's in Sundai," he said.

Sundai is ready to start kindergarten next week. Ask her what she wants to be, she'll say a princess. Ask her about her mom, she'll share stories about unconditional love: playing with her toys, trips to the zoo, a smile always on her face.

"I love my mommy," she said.

Jordan is working to keep those memories fresh while protecting his little girl from what happened to Amanda Legare, shot to death at the intersection of Bellevue and Jefferson in East St. Louis.

He limits what he says to Sundai but he can't hide the pain in his eyes. But with a joke and a smile, she can make her dad smile.

And when tears started to stream down his face, she wiped them away, even if she doesn't fully know or understand why he's crying.

The cost for Amanda's funeral is falling on Jordan. He is putting as much as he can to it with the help of family and friends but it's still not enough.

The link to help Jordan with the funeral expenses is here.

Jordan will be raising Sundai on his own now.

The case is still open as to who killed Amanda Legare. Last week, Illinois State Police said it was investigating any potential connections to two other murders in the Metro East within a two-week span.

Jordan said he believes Legare's murder is not connected to the other two.

He added he would forgive whoever killed Legare. Even if the person or people elude capture, Jordan said those responsible will pay the price.

"God has the last say," he said.

