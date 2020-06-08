St. Louis County father of 3, former professional boxer shot to death

“What they did to him was horrible,” Marissa Wright said. “It’s a big loss for myself, my mom and his children.”

WELLSTON, Mo. — A man who was shot to death in Wellston Tuesday afternoon was a beloved father of three and a well-known St. Louis area boxer.

The Major Case Squad said 43-year-old Kelly Wright was shot to death in the 1500 block of Ben McLemore III Place. Police are asking for the public’s help for information in the case.

In 1995, Wright won the National Gold Gloves Boxing Championship. His love for boxing began when he was just 9 years old when he started as an amateur boxer. He turned pro when he was 21 years old and boxed professionally up until four years ago.

5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend talked to Wright’s sister after his murder.

His murder shocked his family and the boxing community.

“What they did to him was horrible,” Marissa Wright said. “It’s a big loss for myself, my mom and his children.”