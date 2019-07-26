ST. LOUIS – The father of Ally Kostial remembered his daughter with one of his favorite photos of her as a little girl.

The caption read, ‘This is one of my all-time favorite pics,’

Ally Kostial’s body was found about 20 miles from the Ole Miss campus on July 20. A 22-year-old classmate of hers was arrested and charged in her murder. Brandon Theesfeld is currently being held in Lafayette County Jail and no bond hearing has been set.

Kostial graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016. Nearly 100 people gathered at the school for a candlelight vigil to remember Kostial on Thursday.

The vigil was for those who knew Kostial. There will be a public visitation for her on July 26 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Her funeral will be held at the same church on Saturday at 10 a.m.

‘We are speechless from the amount of love and support that has been expressed and wish we could respond to each and every one of you. We thank you for all your prayers, blessings and kind words,’ Keith Kostial wrote on Facebook.

READ MORE: Here’s everything we know about the murder of Ally Kostial