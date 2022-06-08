Father's Day deals and specials: How to celebrate dad in the St. Louis area

Looking for a way to celebrate dad this Father's Day? Here are some deals and specials we've found so far.

ST. LOUIS — It's that time of year, to celebrate the dads in our lives. Father's Day is on June 19 and we've rounded up several deals and specials in the St. Louis area.

If you're looking for something to do with dad, below are some options we've found so far.

Bar Louis is honoring dads with $5, $10 or $20 in bonus back when you get them an e-gift card online, for a limited time. And if brunch is his thing, the restaurant is inviting guests to celebrate Father's Day with some boozy staples including $2 mimosas. Pricing and participation might vary depending on location, so check with your Bar Louie for details.

For the dads with a wide range of interests, you can make them a custom gift pack from The Cellar Shop at Winslow's Table in University City. Pick out items from wines, artisan beverages, local coffees, chocolates and more. And, they can all be gift-wrapped!

If your dad is the grilling type, he might like this one. Sugarfire Smokehouse, Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Chicken Out have put together the "Hi and Fly Grill Kit" for Father's Day.

The kits will be available starting Monday, June 13 in-store only for $75. There are only 50 kits available and they can be picked up at Hi-Pointe on McCausland Avenue, Chicken Out on Manchester Road or Sugarfire on Olive Boulevard from June 13-18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's what's in the kit:

Chicken Salt seasoning from Chicken Out

4-pack of Chicken Out Pils Beer

St. Louis Sweet barbecue sauce from Sugarfire Smokehouse

Four taco burger patties with taco seasoning and four sides of avocado ranch from Hi-Pointe Drive-In

A limited-edition grill apron

Father’s Day is around the corner, and we’re making gift giving super simple. 🕺🏽🕺🏻🕺🏿 We’ve partnered with our sister... Posted by Hi Pointe Drive In on Monday, June 6, 2022

The City Museum is honoring dads with grilling and craft making on Father's Day. Dad can also get in for free with a paid admission.

Kids can create medals of honor and Father's Day cards for dad on the second floor.

Fazoli's is offering up a deal to celebrate dad. From June 15-19 you can enter the code "FATHER" in Fazoli's app to get a free order of five boneless wings with any $10 purchase or more. The deal is only good at participating locations. Check your location for more details.

How about some breakfast pizza, taco pasta, salad, dessert and more! Happy Joe's is doing a Father's Day all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch. There might even be giveaways, free game tokens and other special prizes at select locations. You'll want to double-check that your Happy Joe's is participating.

Juniper in the Central West End is offering up a Father's Day Brunch. Along with the regular brunch menu, dads can dine on dishes like grilled steak and eggs, oysters and "man-mosa cocktails." You can make reservations online.

Trying to find a sweet way to celebrate dad? KNEAD Bakehouse has an idea that might take the cake, or rather pie. You can pre-order one of their Strawberry Rhubarb Sourdough Pies. Curbside pick-up will be Saturday, June 18th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maybe dad prefers a day at the pool with the family. Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is offering just that. They're hosting a Father's Day Pool Party on June 19. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults and kids will have access to the pool, there will be a cookout featuring burgers, brats, salads and more. And, as a special gift for dad, a hand-rolled cigar.

Tickets are $75 for adults and $40 for kids 2-11 years old. Kids under 2 are free. You can get tickets through Eventbrite.

Withered Oak is the aged spirits line from 4 Hands Brewing Co. and 1220 Artisan Spirits and they're offering up a "Father's Day Whiskey Lovers Bundle" this year. In it is a bottle of Withered Oak Small batch Rye Whiskey and two Withered Oak branded Glencairn glasses.

You can pre-order the $80 bundle now by clicking here. Pre-orders go through June 16. Pick up will be at 4 Hands Brewery on June 17 or 18 between noon and 4 p.m.

When is Father's Day?