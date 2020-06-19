Barbecue, bourbon and boozy ice cream | Father’s Day specials in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Father’s Day is this Sunday and several restaurants around the St. Louis area are celebrating with deals and specials.
Here is a list of the specials we’ve found so far.
Grace Meat + Three
Great Meat + Three is offering “The Dad Special” which feeds 6-8 people and includes: two pork steaks, one pound of burnt ends, two smoked chicken quarters, three pints sides, barbeque sauce, pickles, sliced onion and Texas toast. This special costs $85.
The second special the restaurant is offering is called “The Eddie” which also feeds 6-8 people and includes: full slab of ribs, half pound of pulled pork, half pound of pulled chicken, half pound of brisket, three pints sides, barbeque sauce, pickles, sliced onion and Texas toast. This special costs $70.
Click here to place an order online.
Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke is bringing back its beef rib for Father’s Day.
Bristol Seafood Grill
Bristol Seafood Grill in Creve Coeur is offering a Father’s Day “3-course prix fixe” menu that is $52 per person, available June 20-21.
The menu includes seared sea scallops, 12-ounce Kansas City strip, 8-ounce center-cut filet Oscar and more.
Click here to make a reservation.
Sugarfire Smoke House
Sugarfire is offering a Father’s Day special that includes two slabs of ribs, two sides and an ice cream for $55.
Click here for a look at the full menu.
Clementine’s Creamery
Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery is launching two new boozy flavors for Father’s Day.
The first flavor is called Whiskey River which the shop describes as “a smoky sweet ice cream inspired by Willie Nelson.”
The shop hasn’t announced the name of the second flavor.
Click here for a look at the shop's full list of flavors.
Wildwood Pub & Grill
Wildwood Pub & Grill is offering a Father’s Day brunch with bottomless mimosas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch menu is available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The pub will also have a DJ/karaoke party on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Johnny Case will perform on Father’s Day from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Click here to view the lunch menu.
Sam’s Steakhouse
Sam’s Steakhouse is offering 16-ounce prime rib and dads will receive 25% off their dinner and a free beer.
The steakhouse will have limited seating from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Click here to make a reservation.
Petrichor Brewing
Petrichor Brewing in O’Fallon is offering a Father’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the brewery is offering one free beer per dad.
Click here for the details.
BeerSauce Shop Sunset Hills
BeerSauce Shop in Sunset Hills is hosting a BBQ & Bourbon Lunch on Father’s Day that includes four small batch bourbons and a barbeque platter for $35.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Sweetology
Sweetology in Town & Country is offering a Dad & Me Grill Cake class on Father’s Day. You can attend the class in-person or online.
The class is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and tickets cost $39.99.
Click here to register.
If you know of any other places in the St. Louis area offering Father's Day specials or deals, send an email to ksdk-web@ksdk.com.
