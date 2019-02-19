ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Health Department said rabies tests on the brain of Faust revealed the dog did not have rabies.

Faust was euthanized last week after she bit a vet tech at Veterinary Specialty Services(VSS).

Stray Rescue found the dog freezing on the sidewalk on Feb. 8 and rushed her to their trauma center. After helping Faust as much as they could, they sent the dog to VSS, where she bit the vet tech. Stray Rescue said instead of calling their organization, VSS called the St. Louis County Health Department which euthanized the dog.

Spring Schmidt, the acting director of the Health Department, said last week that the health department got a call from VSS saying Faust bit a vet tech and broke the skin. Schmidt said St. Louis County Animal Care and Control took Faust and began running tests. They said the dog displayed signs of neurological defects and had no history of rabies vaccinations.

Schmidt said if the dog was healthy, they would have observed her for 10 days to see if she was showing more signs of neurological issues. Schmidt said because Faust was not healthy, the health department had to abide by Missouri law and euthanize Faust.

They sent Faust's brain to the state health department for rabies tests. The St. Louis County Health Department said the tests showed Faust did not have rabies.

