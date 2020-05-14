Help your favorite local animal rescue win $10K

Five $10,000 grants will be awarded to shelters across the country

ST. LOUIS — If you’d like to support your favorite local animal rescue, here is your chance!

The Fresh Start program is holding a contest for favorite animal shelters across the country. The public can vote for their favorite rescue and the winners will receive a $10,000 grant.

The Fresh Start program started in 2018 to provide support for overlooked cats and dogs who are deemed unadoptable. The program was moved from September to April this year to meet the financial needs of shelters.

Fresh Start will award five $10,000 grants to shelters across five regions in the United States – west, southwest, Midwest, southeast and northwest. The program will recognize two runner-up organizations in each region with $2,000 each.

You can vote for two shelters in the St. Louis area – Stray Rescue of St. Louis and CARE STL.

Voting is open to the public until May 17 and the winners will be announced on National Dog Rescue Day, May 20.

Click here to cast your vote.