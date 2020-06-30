x
Chesterfield first responders rescue fawn from sewer drain

"Everyone loves a story with a happy ending. For this little fawn, being rescued after falling down the sewer is definitely a reason to celebrate"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A fawn got some help from first responders after it tumbled into a sewer drain in Chesterfield.

The Chesterfield Police Department posted photos of the rescue to social media Monday afternoon. A man had to climb all the way down into the drain to retrieve the fawn and pull it out.

"Everyone loves a story with a happy ending. For this little fawn, being rescued after falling down the sewer is definitely a reason to celebrate," the department said. "Great job @MonarchOutreach and everyone else who was involved."

