FBI investigates fire that damaged Cape Girardeau Islamic center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeastern Missouri and that coincided with the start of a holy month for Muslims.

Richard Quinn, the special agent in charge of the St. Louis Division, announced the award Friday, hours after the fire broke out early that morning at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Twelve to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said the damage to the building was extensive.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, said the fire began at the front door of the building. CAIR noted the timing of the blaze — Thursday night was the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast and pray.

"Because the fire was deemed 'suspicious,' and because it occurred at a house of worship on a significant religious date, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the blaze," CAIR's national communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, said in a statement.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the state fire marshal also are investigating the fire.

Cape Girardeau is about 115 miles south of St. Louis.

The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis released the following statement Saturday in response to the incident:

"The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis strongly condemns the vicious act of arson against the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. On the first day of Ramadan (fasting), the most sacred month for Muslims; a malevolent person set fire to the building. Thankfully there was no loss of lives, but the whole property was declared a total loss. The building was also home to few families, who have lost everything in this fire.

"The law enforcement agencies, including FBI, are investigating this crime. The FBI has also announced reward for the arrest of the perpetrator. We are awaiting the details anxiously and hoping that law enforcement officers can apprehend the criminal soon.

"These acts of violence increase anxiety among Muslims; not knowing if it is due to Islamophobia. We urge congregants in Missouri as well as our country at large, not to panic but to be vigilant. We fervently hope that in this sacred month, these hard times of pandemic are not made worse by crimes against fellow Muslim Americans.

"We appreciate much the words of support from other faith groups. We also encourage supporting the families who have lost everything in this tragedy. Together we can help each other to rise again in any adversity.

Ghazala Hayat,

Chair Public Affairs Committee

Islamic Foundation Of Greater St. Louis"