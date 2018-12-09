ST. LOUIS — The FDA said teens are using e-cigarettes at an epidemic level.

The agency announced new actions aimed at reducing the sales and marketing of e-cigarettes to teens. The agency issued more than 1,300 letters and fines to convenience stores and gas stations across the country for selling e-cigarettes to minors.

The FDA is also giving manufacturers of popular e-cigarettes 60 days to prove they can keep the devices from minors. If not, the FDA said it could pull the devices that contain flavors that appeal to kids.

5 On Your Side talked with Clay Butler, a senior at a local high school. He has worked with the NCADA to educate other kids on the dangers of substance use.

He said e-cigarettes, especially Juuls, are prevalent at school. Some kids even use them in the classroom.

“They brag about how many times they can use a Juul in between class periods or during class,” Butler said.

Some teens even sell them to younger students.

“There's an underground business where seniors, upperclassmen who are 18, will go to Jefferson County and will come back and distribute to underclassmen,” Butler said. “The lowest I've heard was 7th grade.”

The NCADA said parents should educate themselves on what the e-cigarettes look like, and talk with their teens about the risks of vaping.

