ST. LOUIS - Federal charges have been filed against two people in connection to the death of Michael Arnold.

Curtis Alford and Jana Stowers made their initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.

Charges were filed against the two in June after they stole a vehicle and hit two people – including Arnold.

In June, Alford was charged with four counts of assault, one count of robbery and five counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $200,000, cash only. Stowers was charged with one count of robbery and one count of armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $40,000, cash only. The federal charges filed are in addition to these charges.

The carjacking is alleged to have resulted in death and is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Arnold was known around the area as Gus Gus the Fun Bus and for his passion for the Lou and its restaurants and breweries. Just days after being hit by the stolen vehicle, Arnold passed away. The St. Louis community rallied for him and his family.

According to charging documents from June, Curtis Alford, 20, and Jana Stowers, 18, approached two people who had just parked a 2015 Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Chestnut for ‘Taste of Downtown STL.’ Police said Alford pepper sprayed the victims, took their keys and drove off in the truck.

Charging documents allege he intentionally struck Arnold and one other person while speeding away from the scene. Charging documents said Arnold was trying to record the crime with his phone when he was struck.

Alford stopped for a moment to pick up Stowers and drove northbound on 7th Street.

Two officers tried to flag the car down, but Alford swerved at them, forcing the officers to jump out of the way, according to charging documents. The car crashed a short time later, and Alford and Stowers were taken into custody.

In September, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden told 5 On Your Side a carjacking task force has been created. "We noticed there was an uptick in carjackings, so we did form a carjacking task force. They meet a couple times a month, but they also can meet more often when the need arises," he said.

