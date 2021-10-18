Federal grant could get Delmar Loop Trolley back on track

“There’s a really good opportunity for St. Louis to keep moving forward and improve upon a really good project,” said Joe Edwards

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The Delmar Loop Trolley could soon be back on track, but it will require more than a million dollars in federal funding that's currently earmarked for transportation.

In order to get the project up and running, Edwards is banking on a $1.26-million federal grant from the East-West Gateway Council that would allow for free rides.

“They’re federal funds,” said Edwards. “They can’t be spent on anything else but transit. The staff of East-West Gateway recommends approval. If we don’t use them they’ll go to a different city and a different state.”

But not everyone is getting on board with the proposal.

“The Loop Trolley is basically $51.5-million for something that doesn’t work,” said Tom Sullivan, a government watchdog and University City resident.

That statement was echoed by the St. Louis County Council in April when they passed Resolution 6691 opposing spending public funding on a project that has been plagued by performance issues and low ridership.

“It was a bad idea from the very beginning,” said Sullivan.

“St. Louisans need to be more optimistic and say 'OK this paused, let's fix it, and let’s make it better,'” said Edwards. “That’s what we’re doing.”

Since the tracks have already been laid, Edwards believes the infrastructure is already in place to make the Delmar Loop Trolley successful, and he believes that within two years it could operate without the need of any outside funding.

“The total overall cost is less than a penny per taxpayer, so St. Louis let’s do it,” said Edwards.

“It didn’t work,” said Sullivan. “It’s time to put an end to it and go on.”

Ultimately that will be up to the East-West Gateway Council to decide during their Oct. 27 meeting.

A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones said that she will support funding for the Delmar Loop Trolley if the funding comes from a private source.