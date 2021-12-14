Feds charge deadly Central West End carjacking suspect after state charges are dropped

Carmain Milton is accused in a deadly carjacking incident that left a 72-year-old man dead in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge granted a defense attorney’s motion Monday to dismiss murder charges against his client for failure to prosecute on the part of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors are now handling charges against 47-year-old Carmain Milton, who is accused in a carjacking incident that left a 72-year-old man dead in the Central West End in September.

In all, a federal grand jury indicted Milton for three carjackings in St. Louis. All of them occurred in September, including the incident that left Chen-Hsyong Yang dead.

There is no federal murder charge, so he's being charged with only the carjackings.

“This case is being prosecuted after consultation and cooperation from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

St. Louis Judge Michael Colona granted Milton’s attorney’s motion Monday to dismiss the charges against him in the city for “failure to prosecute.” The attorney told the judge his client had been federally charged, according to Colona’s order.

A spokeswoman for Gardner's office declined to comment.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 21, 2021 the 47-year-old is suspected of a carjacking involving a 1998 Toyota Camry.

On Sept. 28, 2021, Milton is accused of another carjacking involving a 2016 Audi A6. Police responded to a call for a "hold up" in the 900 block of South Sarah. The victims said they were walking to their cars when the suspect approached them from behind with a gun. After taking their things, the suspect got into the Audi and drove off.

Ten hours later, police said Milton carjacked Yang, taking his 2004 Honda Element and hitting him with the car. Yang died from his injuries at a hospital.

Shortly after the hit-and-run, officers found the stolen SUV about three miles away in the 4100 block of East Prairie Avenue.