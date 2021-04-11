Federal vaccine mandate receives mixed reviews from business leaders

All private businesses with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations by Jan. 4

ST. LOUIS — There are new federal vaccine requirements that will impact more than two-thirds of America's workforce.

All private businesses with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations by Jan. 4.

The White House said employers who don't follow the new rules could get fined.

"Actions announced by the President are designed to save lives and stop the spread of COVID,” said White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

It's a rule meant to keep workers safe, but Ray McCarty of the Associated Industries of Missouri said it could end up causing more harm than good.

"It's another government mandate and government mandates are wrong in our opinion,” said Ray McCarty.

"That's a mandate that's going to cost some employers some of their employees because some of their employees will just refuse to comply,” said McCarty.

But refusal to get vaccinated doesn't automatically lead to termination.

"We're trying to save lives,” said Jean-Pierre.

McCarty said the alternatives aren't any more appealing.

"We've got an environment where our employers just can't find enough workers,” said McCarty.

"People are sitting out of the workforce due to COVID concerns,” said Jean-Pierre. “The worst disruption businesses have faced for nearly two years is their employees getting sick with COVID."

"People who aren't employed now will have another excuse for not being employed,” said McCarty. “People who are employed now and are dismissed by their employer the question is will they be subject to unemployment?"

Questions remain over who's going to pick up the tab for testing.

"We know it does come at a cost,” said McCarty. “It's a cost frankly that our employers are not willing to pay at this point."

As we inch continue to closer to the Jan. 4 deadline, both sides say you should keep one thing in mind.

"It's important to remember that the deadline is not a cliff,” said Jean-Pierre.

"Register your complaints with the federal government,” said McCarty. “Talk to your congressional representatives they're the ones that can change this."