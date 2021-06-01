x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Packages found scattered along Illinois road were supposed to be delivered by FedEx

The sheriff’s office is working directly with FedEx to get the packages to their owners
Credit: Randolph County Sheriff's Office

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities are working to get packages to their rightful owners after they were found on a road in Illinois.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office received a call about packages that were found on Diamond Cross Road between Ellis Grove and Chester.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office determined they were supposed to be delivered by FedEx, but they never reached their destination. There were about 41 packages total.

The sheriff’s office said it is working directly with FedEx to get the packages to their owners.

More local news