Packages found scattered along Illinois road were supposed to be delivered by FedEx

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities are working to get packages to their rightful owners after they were found on a road in Illinois.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office shared the news on Facebook Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office received a call about packages that were found on Diamond Cross Road between Ellis Grove and Chester.

After investigating, the sheriff’s office determined they were supposed to be delivered by FedEx, but they never reached their destination. There were about 41 packages total.

The sheriff’s office said it is working directly with FedEx to get the packages to their owners.